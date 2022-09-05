Ruben Neves: It is a special feeling captaining Wolves

Ruben Neves (Getty)

The 25-year-old has been the vice captain for a number of years and was handed the armband this season after Conor Coady’s departure for Everton.

Neves was expected to leave for a big money move this summer but after a transfer broke down he stayed with Wolves, and the midfielder is delighted to be trusted as the new skipper.

“It’s very special for me,” he told the Express & Star.

“This is my sixth year here so it means a lot for me to be the captain of this team and this club – and for these fans as well.

“I want to keep helping the team as much as I can. I’m giving my maximum every single day.”

Neves has made a superb start to the campaign, despite Wolves’ win over Southampton at the weekend being their first in six Premier League games this season.

“It was really good for us to get the first win of the season,” Neves added.

“But we just want to keep going like we are because we feel from a few other games that we’ve deserved a bit more.

“We want to keep going with the work we are doing and the wins will come naturally.

“I’m happy to help the team and happy for my team-mates as well, because we’ve started the season really well but unfortunately don’t have the points we deserve.