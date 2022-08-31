Wolves complete £15.4m signing of striker Sasa Kalajdzic

Sasa Kalajdzic (Getty)

The 6ft 7in Austrian international, has penned a five-year deal with the option of another year as Wolves bolster their attacking options.

Potential add-ons could also add another £6million to the fee, but it is understood those are unlikely to happen.

There is also a 10 per cent sell-on fee in the deal, as Wolves finally bring in competition for Raul Jimenez. However, it is understood the striker will not be available for tonight's game against Bournemouth.

Kalajdzic has 15 caps for his country and scored 23 Bundesliga goals in just 57 appearances for Stuttgart.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “We are very happy to secure the signing of Sasa, who is a talented young striker, has many excellent attributes to his game and fits the profile that we have been looking for this summer.

“Sasa has had great success in Germany’s Bundesliga, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do in the Premier League.”