Former Wolves manager Sammy Chung dies aged 90

Former Wolves manager Sammy Chung at Molineux in 2001

Born to an English mother and Chinese father, Chung became the second Anglo-Chinese footballer in the country when he started his career in 1949 with Abingdon Town

We're sad to confirm the passing of former manager Sammy Chung, who has died at the age of 90.



Rest in peace, Sammy 💛 — Wolves (@Wolves) August 30, 2022

He played both wing-half and centre forward and also featured for Headington United, before a move to Reading materialised.

Once he’d completed his national service Chung signed professionally for the first time and went on to score 13 goals for the Royals before moving to Norwich.

A move to Watford came in 1957 and it was there where his playing career was best know. He featured 242 times for the Hornets in the third and fourth tiers, scoring 24 times.

Richards played under Chung for the entirety of his spell as both assistant and manager at Wolves, and believes his former coach played the biggest role in his legendary career – as he went on to score 194 goals in his 14-year career at the club.

“I’m very saddened by his death and my condolences go out to his family,” Richards told the Express & Star. “Sammy was the biggest influence on my career.

“He was as good a coach as any in the first division at the time and it was him that worked with me, Kenny Hibbitt, John McAlle and all of the youngsters of the early 1970s.

“He helped them become the players they did.

“He was a lovely man and he did well in that short time as manager, getting us straight back up to the first division.

“He was well respected and loved by the players.”

Once Chung stepped into coaching he arrived at Ipswich Town, under his former boss at Watford Bill McGarry.

Chung then followed him to Molineux as his assistant when the pair arrived at the club in 1968 – at the start of a successful period.

They guided Wolves to League Cup glory over Manchester City in 1974 and the final of the UEFA Cup, which is still the club’s only appearance in a major European final.

McGarry left following relegation and Chung took over, going on to win 41 games from 107 as boss.

He guided Wolves instantly back to the top tier with the 1977 Second Division title, before keeping the club up the following season and then departing in November 1978.

“At the time there were question marks about his capability as manager but he proved everybody wrong,” Richards added.

“He got us straight back up and then because we had a bad start, they decided to change things.

“But he was a top coach and a very good manager. Every player respected him because of his quality as a coach.

“The players knew what he could do as a coach, which quickly earns you that respect. Winning the Second Division at the first time of asking says it all.

“He’ll be remembered very fondly. He was loved by all the players and fans. He was highly respected, there’s no doubt about it, due to what he achieved and what he helped Wolves achieve.”

Chung went on to manage Tamworth and Doncaster Rovers, as well as coaching in the UAE and serving as a director of football in Barbados.