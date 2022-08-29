Notification Settings

Patrick Cutrone seals permanent deal to Serie B side Como

By Nathan Judah

Patrick Cutrone has signed with Serie B side Como on a permanent deal for a nominal fee with add-ons.

Patrick Cutrone (Getty)
The 24 year-old forward made a £16m move to Molineux back in 2019, but only made 14 appearances during a difficult three-year tenure.

The Italian international struggled to make an impact and only enjoyed moderate success during his three loan spells with Fiorentina, Valencia and most recently Empoli.

The striker made 72 total appearances on loan, scoring just eight goals.

He now returns to his home town club looking to revive his career.

Cutrone will join Cesc Fabregas who recently signed a two-year deal with the club and also became co-owner.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

