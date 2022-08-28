Willy Boly forcing move away from Wolves after Molineux no-show, says Bruno Lage

Willy Boly (Getty)

The Ivory Coast international has yet to feature this season but has been a regular on the bench, with Max Kilman and Nathan Collins preferred ahead of him.

He missed the Carabao Cup clash with Preston in mid-week, with Lage claiming he was injured, but he trained leading up to the Newcastle fixture. Previously, Nottingham Forest had a £1million turned down.

Now, Lage has said he had named Boly in the squad but the 31-year-old did not turn up at Molineux.

Lage said: "It's a process. Willy Boly was in the squad list but he didn't come.

"When we want to discuss contracts we always want the best for us. These days, the big amount of money comes from TV and the transfer window stays open until late.

"It's important to understand how long the transfer window can be. What is the time to end?

"Everything happens with agents and players and it's so hard to manage people. I don't just Boly but we need to think about this and what kind of rules we want so these kind of things don't happen.

"Maybe I'm dreaming, but we can think about what we can do different and protect these kind of things. Boly doesn't deserve that, he's a great professional and doesn't have any problems with me, but he wants to force something I think.

"I don't have anything to say about Boly, I just took my decision to put him in the squad list and he took his decision.

"I have a good relationship with him. He has a proposal in his hands and he wants to go."