Bruno Lage: I am 99 per cent sure Ruben Neves will stay with Wolves

The 25-year-old looked set for a move away this summer after his comments following the final day clash with Liverpool last season, where he hinted at a departure.

However, interest has been slim and after a starring display against Newcastle, where he scored, Lage believes he will now remain at Molineux.

"Ruben is playing very well, that's why he was so important last season," Lage said.

"Remember the kind if season he had last year and he's started in a good moment.

"He's trained well and is fit. You can see he is in a good moment and that is why we need time to get everyone fit like Ruben.

"He has been amazing since the first day here. Now it's time to continue to work.

"I am 99 per cent he will stay with us for one more year. I can say 100, but you never know with the market.

"He is happy here, he is our captain and I am sure that he will be here to play for us.