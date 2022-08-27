What channel is Wolves vs Newcastle? Kick-off time, how to follow and team news

Wolves players celebrate in their midweek cup tie against Preston North End

Wolves are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season, and are without victory in their last 10 league matches, drawing three and losing seven in that run.

Despite their early season struggles, Bruno Lage would have been encouraged by their first half display against Tottenham Hotspur last week, which saw them completely dominate the North London side and Wolves should have and probably would have won the game if they had a recognised striker on the pitch in that half.

The football on show by Wolves this season has at times been fantastic to watch, but the same issue has prevented them from winning games - putting the ball in the back of the net!

Now the goalscoring headache has eased a little for Bruno Lage with talisman Raul Jimenez back from injury earlier than expected, and after bagging a goal in his first start of the season in the midweek Carabao Cup tie against Preston, all hopes will be on the Mexican to lead the line once again.

Adama Traore also got on the scoresheet in the cup tie, and now with a plethora of attacking options available, Wolves' squad is looking a lot healthier than in the first game of the season away at Leeds, where Bruno had no one to turn to on his bench.

Travelling to Molineux on Sunday is Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side, who have made a great start to the season, winning one and drawing two, including a six-goal thriller against reigning champions Manchester City.

Now after smashing their club-record transfer fee with the addition on highly-rated Swedish forward Alexander Isak, the Toon army look a viable threat for a top-half finish, and possibly sneak an European place.

The £63million deal for Isak has been completed in time for him to be eligible to play on Sunday, and it is likely he will be involved due to Callum Wilson facing a few weeks out through injury.

Wolves won this fixture last season 2-1, thanks to a Hwang Hee-chan brace.

What time is Wolves vs Newcastle?

Wolves vs Newcastle kicks off at 2pm on Sunday.

Where to follow Wolves vs Newcastle

The match will be shown on Sky Sports' Main Event and Premier League channels.

For those without Sky Sports, live commentary will be available on Wolves' website, plus you can follow along as always on our Express & Star website.

Team news

As stated above, Raul Jimenez made his seasonal debut coming off the bench against Spurs, marking his return earlier and initially expected. Adama Traore is also back to full-fitness, and Bruno Lage may consider starting with both of them following their goals midweek against Preston.

With goals the only thing lacking this season, it wouldn't be a bad idea to start with the two players that have found the back of the net already this season.

However, with a lot of attacking options available, Bruno has a headache on who to start either side of Jimenez, with Podence, Neto, Guedes, Hwang and Traore all available - a headache he will no doubt welcome though.

Also in midfield, he has to decide whether he goes with a two-man pivot, or sticks with the three that started against Spurs - Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and new man Matheus Nunes, who looked impressive on his debut, with several late runs into the box.

Newcastle will be without Callum Wilson and so their record-signing Alexander Isak may be thrown right into the starting XI, or Eddie Howe could choose to go with the physical presence of Chris Wood, who scored in their cup-tie victory midweek.

Emil Krafth and Jonjo Shelvey will both miss out through injury, but Dan Burn and Ryan Fraser are expected to be fit.

Next fixture