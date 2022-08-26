Notification Settings

£98m spent in Wolves' biggest summer window: How 2022 signings stack up with previous campaigns

By Jonny Drury

Wolves' activity in the transfer market this summer has set them back a cool £98 million - but how does that stack up against their other summer windows in the Premier League?

Wolverhampton Wanderers unveil new signing Matheus Nunes at Molineux on August 17, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The signing of Matheus Nunes pushed Wolves closer to £100 million this summer - and with add ons in the Nunes deal it does top that figure.

It is a stark contrast to the previous summer - when they spent just over £20 million.

It is the fifth summer window the club has had since returning to the Premier League in 2018 - and this is how the different windows compare

1 - Current window - 2022/23

Earlier in the summer sections of the fan base were concerned with a lack of transfer activity - with only the permanent £12 deal for Hwang Hee-Chan completed.

And although Wolves have signed just three more players since then - they have been sizeable transfer figures.

Nathan Collins arrived from Burnley for £20 million, followed by Goncalo Guedes for £27.5m and Nunes for a record £38m.

So far they have spent £98 million and with days left in the window this figure could well increase further.

2 - 2018/19

Second on the list in terms of money spent is the first summer back in the top flight.

Fosun backed Nuno and he went big - spending £92.6 million in total.

Adama Traore from Middlesbrough topped the list costing £16m, a club record at the time.

He was followed by Rui Patricio for £16m and Jonny for £15m.

Others that pushed up the figure included Willy Boly (10m), Benik Afobe (£10m), Joao Moutinho (£5m), Leo Bonatini (£3.6m) and Ruben Vinagre (£92.6m)

3 - 2019/20

The following season and they were backed further in the market - with signings topping £88 million.

The main one in the window was Raul Jimenez, with his permanent signing being made for £32 million, with Patrick Cutrone costing the club £20.

Elsewhere, Pedro Neto came in for £16, Leonardo Dendoncker for £12 million, Bruno Jordao (£8m), with a small fee paid for striker Renat Dadashov.

4 - 2020/21

The money continued to flow in the summer markets well into the 2020/21 season and the overall figure of £78.7m was largely down to £35m spent on Fabio Silva - who is now out on loan at Anderlecht.

Nelson Semedo came in from Barcelona for just over £27 million, alongside Ki-Jana Hoever for £13.5 million, with small fees paid for Toti Gomes and Marcel.

5 - 2021/22

Out of the five summer windows the club has been back in the flight - it was last season where Wolves spent the lowest and by a considerable amount.

Rayan Aït-Nouri was the biggest signing - with £9.5 million, with Jose Sa coming in for £6.8m.

Yerson Mosquera (£4.5m) and Bendequz Bolla (£800k) were the other additions.

