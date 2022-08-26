£98m spent in Wolves' biggest summer window: How 2022 signings stack up with previous campaigns

Wolverhampton Wanderers unveil new signing Matheus Nunes at Molineux on August 17, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The signing of Matheus Nunes pushed Wolves closer to £100 million this summer - and with add ons in the Nunes deal it does top that figure.

It is a stark contrast to the previous summer - when they spent just over £20 million.

It is the fifth summer window the club has had since returning to the Premier League in 2018 - and this is how the different windows compare

1 - Current window - 2022/23

Earlier in the summer sections of the fan base were concerned with a lack of transfer activity - with only the permanent £12 deal for Hwang Hee-Chan completed.

And although Wolves have signed just three more players since then - they have been sizeable transfer figures.

Nathan Collins arrived from Burnley for £20 million, followed by Goncalo Guedes for £27.5m and Nunes for a record £38m.

So far they have spent £98 million and with days left in the window this figure could well increase further.

2 - 2018/19

Second on the list in terms of money spent is the first summer back in the top flight.

Fosun backed Nuno and he went big - spending £92.6 million in total.

Adama Traore from Middlesbrough topped the list costing £16m, a club record at the time.

He was followed by Rui Patricio for £16m and Jonny for £15m.

Others that pushed up the figure included Willy Boly (10m), Benik Afobe (£10m), Joao Moutinho (£5m), Leo Bonatini (£3.6m) and Ruben Vinagre (£92.6m)

3 - 2019/20

The following season and they were backed further in the market - with signings topping £88 million.

The main one in the window was Raul Jimenez, with his permanent signing being made for £32 million, with Patrick Cutrone costing the club £20.

Elsewhere, Pedro Neto came in for £16, Leonardo Dendoncker for £12 million, Bruno Jordao (£8m), with a small fee paid for striker Renat Dadashov.

4 - 2020/21

The money continued to flow in the summer markets well into the 2020/21 season and the overall figure of £78.7m was largely down to £35m spent on Fabio Silva - who is now out on loan at Anderlecht.

Nelson Semedo came in from Barcelona for just over £27 million, alongside Ki-Jana Hoever for £13.5 million, with small fees paid for Toti Gomes and Marcel.

5 - 2021/22

Out of the five summer windows the club has been back in the flight - it was last season where Wolves spent the lowest and by a considerable amount.

Rayan Aït-Nouri was the biggest signing - with £9.5 million, with Jose Sa coming in for £6.8m.