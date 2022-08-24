What time is the Carabao Cup third round draw? TV channel, ball numbers and fixture dates

Wolves and Aston Villa remain in the Carabao Cup

Bruno Lage's men scraped to a 2-1 win over Championship side Preston North End at Molineux, while Aston Villa had to come from behind to beat Bolton Wanderers of League One, eventually running out 4-1 winners.

Both sides are now waiting to see who they will be drawn against when the 16 ties of the third round are drawn this evening.

Here's everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup third round draw.

What time is the draw?

The draw will take place after the conclusion of Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United, one of four second-round matches to be played on Wednesday night.

That match kicks off at 7.45pm. So, if the match finishes within 90 minutes then the draw should take place between 9.30pm and 10pm, but that could be later if the tie goes to extra time or penalties.

What channel is the draw being shown on?

Sky Sports is showing Tranmere v Newcastle and the third round draw on its Main Event and Football channels.

Carabao Cup third round draw ball numbers

Wolves will be number 28 in the draw, while Aston Villa are number 3.

The 21 teams to have already qualified for the third round and seven Premier League sides joining the competition at this stage are in alphabetical order, while the remain four numbers from 29-32 have gone to the teams playing tonight.

The full list of 32 ball numbers is:

AFC Bournemouth Arsenal Aston Villa Blackburn Rovers Brentford Burnley Charlton Athletic Chelsea Crawley Town Crystal Palace Derby County Everton Gillingham Leicester City Lincoln City Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United Milton Keynes Dons Morecambe Newport County Nottingham Forest Sheffield Wednesday Southampton Stevenage Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers Forest Green Rovers OR Brighton & Hove Albion Leeds United OR Barnsley Tranmere Rovers OR Newcastle United Wycombe Wanderers OR Bristol City

When will the ties be played?