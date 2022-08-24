Notification Settings

What time is the Carabao Cup third round draw? TV channel, ball numbers and fixture dates

By David Stubbings

Wolves and Aston Villa are both in the hat for tonight's Carabao Cup third round draw having overcome lower-league opposition on Tuesday night.

Wolves and Aston Villa remain in the Carabao Cup

Bruno Lage's men scraped to a 2-1 win over Championship side Preston North End at Molineux, while Aston Villa had to come from behind to beat Bolton Wanderers of League One, eventually running out 4-1 winners.

Both sides are now waiting to see who they will be drawn against when the 16 ties of the third round are drawn this evening.

Here's everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup third round draw.

What time is the draw?

The draw will take place after the conclusion of Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United, one of four second-round matches to be played on Wednesday night.

That match kicks off at 7.45pm. So, if the match finishes within 90 minutes then the draw should take place between 9.30pm and 10pm, but that could be later if the tie goes to extra time or penalties.

What channel is the draw being shown on?

Sky Sports is showing Tranmere v Newcastle and the third round draw on its Main Event and Football channels.

Carabao Cup third round draw ball numbers

Wolves will be number 28 in the draw, while Aston Villa are number 3.

The 21 teams to have already qualified for the third round and seven Premier League sides joining the competition at this stage are in alphabetical order, while the remain four numbers from 29-32 have gone to the teams playing tonight.

The full list of 32 ball numbers is:

  1. AFC Bournemouth

  2. Arsenal

  3. Aston Villa

  4. Blackburn Rovers

  5. Brentford

  6. Burnley

  7. Charlton Athletic

  8. Chelsea

  9. Crawley Town

  10. Crystal Palace

  11. Derby County

  12. Everton

  13. Gillingham

  14. Leicester City

  15. Lincoln City

  16. Liverpool

  17. Manchester City

  18. Manchester United

  19. Milton Keynes Dons

  20. Morecambe

  21. Newport County

  22. Nottingham Forest

  23. Sheffield Wednesday

  24. Southampton

  25. Stevenage

  26. Tottenham Hotspur

  27. West Ham United

  28. Wolverhampton Wanderers

  29. Forest Green Rovers OR Brighton & Hove Albion

  30. Leeds United OR Barnsley

  31. Tranmere Rovers OR Newcastle United

  32. Wycombe Wanderers OR Bristol City

When will the ties be played?

It's a long wait - 11 weeks in fact - as round three ties will not be played until the week commencing Monday, November 7.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Aston Villa
