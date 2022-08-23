Wolves midfielder Bruno Jordao completes season-long loan to CD Santa Clara

Bruno Jordao (Getty)

The 23-year-old, who signed for Wolves in 2019, spent the second part of last season on loan at Grasshoppers and now returns to Portugal after being told he was not part of Bruno Lage's plans.

Strategic player marketing manager Matt Jackson said: “When the coaching staff assess their squad, some boys won’t be around the first-team, and Bruno has fallen into that category. He’s going back to prove himself in an environment he should be comfortable in. He just needs play a whole lot of football in the first part of the season.

“He’s a great professional and has a superb attitude for the game, but it can be tough on players at times, they don’t necessarily deserve the bad luck they get, but it can be quickly turned around and that’s exactly what we’ll be hoping for from Bruno.

“Him going to Portugal takes the risk out of the move. He’s going back to an environment he’s comfortable in, so from that perspective it’s an easy decision, but the football has to be right, and this is a good challenge.

“Bruno fitted into the group really well at Grasshoppers, and worked hard, but every player wants regular game time, and he didn’t get that, so that’s what he has to aim for now.

“He’s heading to a great side. It’s a great league, as we know from Dadashov’s progress, and hopefully Bruno can look at what he did, because that’s reflected in how well he’s started for Grasshoppers this year. It proves there’s a pathway for them, but it’s about getting in the team and staying there.