Bruno Lage: Raul Jimenez should have taken Wolves penalty

Preston goalkeeper David Cornell makes a save from Hwang Hee-chan's penalty kick. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

With Wolves in control at 2-0, Jimenez picked the ball up and gave it to Hwang to take, after Jimenez had already scored to give Wolves the lead.

The South Korean had his effort against Preston saved and Lage was left frustrated that Jimenez did not take the spot-kick himself.

"Raul is a generous guy and also Hwang needs confidence, but this kind of thing is not for confidence and the guy who should take it is Raul," Lage said.

"He took a decision to give the penalty to Hwang, but it's not for that, it's for the man who is supposed (to take it).

"I know the goals are important for players, but more important for me is the way they perform for the team and not for themselves.

"I understand, but I don't agree and Raul should take the penalty."

Wolves have recently rejected a £1million offer from Nottingham Forest for Willy Boly, before the defender was left out of the squad for the clash with Preston.

But Lage says the Ivory Coast international was left out due to injury – as he refused to rule out his Molineux departure.

"The only thing I can say is that Boly, with me, has had good behaviour, is a top professional and every time he respects my options," Lage said.

"But in the morning he doesn't feel that he can play, he has some pains, so he stayed out of the squad.

"That's the only thing I can say for now. Let's see what happens until the end of the market. I know there is a proposal for him, so let's see what happens."

Meanwhile, when asked about Arsenal's interest in Pedro Neto, Lage added: "I don't know. I heard about that, but nothing has come to us.

"It's normal, especially with the good players we have, that the good teams are looking for players in the same way that we are looking for players like Guedes, Matheus and Collins.