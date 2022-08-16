Dave Edwards: Positives for Wolves but need for number nine is obvious

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto and Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday August 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Hwang is up there and works hard and gets chances, but if you had a prime Raul Jimenez or another proper goalscorer, a box player to get on the end of things, they are going to get loads of chances.

Wolves need someone to stay in the middle, with Neto crossing from one side and whether it’s Guedes, Traore, Podence, Morgan Gibbs-White, whoever, from the other side.

We’ve got attacking players in abundance.

I look at the likes of the Brighton striker Maupay, who is moving, not necessarily someone to get in ahead of Jimenez at his best, but someone like him to be available – there’s got to be someone out there.

I was excited by the Guedes but it’s not what they need most, it’s the No.9, and that should be what Bruno Lage is pushing for.

There are a lot of positives at Molineux. It’s not all doom and gloom.

The way Lage’s men are playing, the change to the back four has been positive, in particular Max Kilman and Nathan Collins at the heart of it – both excellent against Fulham.

We all know how good Kilman is but Collins looks every bit as good, which is exciting given their age. They could grow into one of the best pairings in the league.

Going forward, with the pace of Neto, Gibbs-White had a better game, there are exciting options.

It was a good performance for large parts at Leeds but disappointing to lose there.

Going into a home game against Fulham you think ‘we need three points’ from the game, but the players didn’t look nervous and took the game to Fulham.

Wolves dominated the game and Lage must be pulling his hair out on how his side didn’t win that game of football – but in true Premier League fashion could have quite easily lost it. Jose Sa got Rayan Ait Nouri right out of trouble in saving Mitrovic’s penalty.

I think the full-backs have been poor so far this season but Semedo coming back from injury is a massive plus.

He came on so hopefully won’t be too far away from full fitness and a starting slot.

Neves, Moutinho and Dendoncker – I still think Wolves need another central midfielder. It’s beyond me why they wouldn’t go for someone like Cheikhou Kouyate who has just gone from Watford to Forest.

Wolves would have wanted some positive results from those first two games – they would have expected more than one point from them.

Although Wolves have done okay at Spurs in recent times, Saturday lunchtime’s trip to going to be really tough.

This is a different Spurs team under Antonio Conte, they didn’t play well against Chelsea but still got a result.

That’s followed by Newcastle at Molineux – another tough game.

Then it’s Bournemouth and Southampton, you look at those four games and think Wolves need at least a couple of wins in those.

Because you look at the run of games after that, that’s when all the big-hitters are on the agenda.

There’s City, Liverpool, West Ham and Chelsea, a tough run of games. It’s important to get points on the board at this stage.