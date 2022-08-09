Dave Edwards: Excited by Goncalo Guedes – but I’d have rather a number nine

Goncalo Guedes

Goncalo Guedes is obviously very talented. I’ve seen him play on the odd occasion and since the news has broken I’ve sought out a lot of clips. It is an exciting addition.

It does feel a bit similar to a lot players in already. He’s a winger, No.10 or attacking midfield-type player – I’d have loved to have seen Wolves spend the money on a centre-forward to play as a No.9.

Somebody to compete with Raul Jimenez, when he’s back fit, and push the Mexican on. Someone with quality and experiences Guedes has.

It’s positive Fosun are backing Bruno Lage with this move. It will make Wolves better, he will be better than what they have in those areas at the moment.

The squad – and bench we saw in the Elland Road defeat on Saturday – is miles off a bench that will be competitive in the Premier League.

They are very light. Lage will look around when he needs something and it’s unfair on someone like Chem Campbell to come on as the difference. A central midfielder and No.9 are an absolute must.

Conor Coady’s move to Everton seems has happened quickly. It’s on a much bigger scale than when I left and Coads had a much bigger impact than me but it feels similar in terms of it happening quickly, at the beginning of a season too.

My advice to him is to just take your time, make sure it’s right and don’t be rushed into anything. I was probably rushed into that move to Reading in 2017.

I’m sure Coads has the right people around him to do that.

From Wolves’ point of view I don’t understand a loan-to-permanent move. They need funds in to buy players, so why they wouldn’t want an upfront fee done and dusted I don’t know.

I don’t think there would be a huge expectation for Conor to come back a Wolves player. Once you’re loaned out I don’t really see the value in coming back.

It would be much better for Conor and Wolves and Everton if there was a fee on a permanent move. It is the right move for him currently.

So many things will be going through his mind. He’s very settled, he’s got this deserved legendary status with the impact he’s had over more than five years.

He will be missed, regardless of people saying he’s just a voice and won’t play – he will be missed around the place, I know the work he does on and off the pitch at Wolves.

But football moves on quickly. He will be a big addition wherever. He will play football at Everton, they play a back three.

He’s got the World Cup around the corner and he has to play regularly to get on that plane. To get in an England World Cup squad is a once in a lifetime opportunity. He has to do everything within his power for that.

Conor isn’t this type of person, but to sign a long-term contract at a club like Everton will come with its rewards financially. He’s not that type of guy but he’s got a young family and can go and secure his future there.