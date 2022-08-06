Notification Settings

Wolves suffer Joao Moutinho injury blow

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Joao Moutinho has not travelled for Wolves' Premier League opener at Leeds after suffering an injury in training.

Joao Moutinho (Getty)
The 35-year-old, who signed a new one-year deal last month, picked up the knock during the week and will not feature at Elland Road.

The type of injury and extent of it is currently unknown, but manager Bruno Lage will be quizzed on it following the clash with Leeds.

Moutinho's absence is a huge blow to a Wolves side that is already thin on the ground and in need of midfield reinforcements - alongside other positions.

Ruben Neves and Leander Dendoncker will start in a midfield two, while Luke Cundle, Connor Ronan and Joe Hodge have travelled with the squad.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

