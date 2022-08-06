Wolves suffer Joao Moutinho injury blow

Joao Moutinho (Getty)

The 35-year-old, who signed a new one-year deal last month, picked up the knock during the week and will not feature at Elland Road.

The type of injury and extent of it is currently unknown, but manager Bruno Lage will be quizzed on it following the clash with Leeds.

Moutinho's absence is a huge blow to a Wolves side that is already thin on the ground and in need of midfield reinforcements - alongside other positions.