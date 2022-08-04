Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hwang Ui-jo on Wolves striker watchlist

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Forward Hwang Ui-jo is on Wolves' striker watchlist, but a bid is yet to be made, the Express & Star understands.

Molineux Stadium
Molineux Stadium

The South Korean striker is one of several forwards Wolves have been monitoring and is seen as a potential option to replace Fabio Silva, who has left to join Anderlecht on-loan.

With Raul Jimenez currently sidelined with a knee injury, Wolves will start the season on Saturday without a recognised striker, but it is understood they are working on four or five potential options to fill that void.

Those targets – of which Hwang is one – are all being worked on concurrently as Wolves assess who is best suited to Bruno Lage's style of play.

It is expected that Wolves' transfer activity will move quicker once the season has started.

Hwang netted 11 goals last season for a Bordeaux side that finished bottom of the French top flight.

The 29-year-old is an international team-mate of Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan.

Following Bordeaux's relegation, Hwang is likely to depart and reports suggest he could be available for as little as £7million.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News