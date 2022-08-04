Hwang Ui-jo on Wolves striker watchlist

Molineux Stadium

The South Korean striker is one of several forwards Wolves have been monitoring and is seen as a potential option to replace Fabio Silva, who has left to join Anderlecht on-loan.

With Raul Jimenez currently sidelined with a knee injury, Wolves will start the season on Saturday without a recognised striker, but it is understood they are working on four or five potential options to fill that void.

Those targets – of which Hwang is one – are all being worked on concurrently as Wolves assess who is best suited to Bruno Lage's style of play.

It is expected that Wolves' transfer activity will move quicker once the season has started.

Hwang netted 11 goals last season for a Bordeaux side that finished bottom of the French top flight.

The 29-year-old is an international team-mate of Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan.