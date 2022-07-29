Nathan Collins relishing Wolves competition

Bruno Lage, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers (L) speaks with Nathan Collins of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Behind Closed Doors Pre-Season Friendly between Levante and Wolverhampton Wanderers on July 21, 2022 in Alicante, Spain. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 21-year-old was signed for £20.5million from Burnley and brings added competition to the squad, alongside fellow senior centre-backs Conor Coady, Max Kilman and Willy Boly and younger players in Toti Gomes and Yerson Mosquera.

Collins and Kilman played a starring role in the pre-season win over Besiktas last week and it is difficult to determine who will start for the Premier League opener at Leeds, but Collins is relishing that competition.

He said: “It’s such a big quality of the squad, and the players we’re coming up against are all really good as well. It’s healthy competition.

"I’m going to try my best to play, and they are going to try their best to play, and we’re all going to push each other on to get better.

“It’s been a good group and they’ve brought me in. I’m not the most talkative off the pitch, but I’ve settled in really well.

"They’ve brought me into stuff. I’m playing cards with all the lads, and even the Portuguese guys are messing with me and having jokes with me.”

Throughout pre-season Wolves have been exclusively training and playing in four-at-the-back formations, however it is understood that Bruno Lage is keen to have several formations in his arsenal, including the tried and trusted five-at-the-back.

Right-sided centre-back Collins arrives with experience in playing both formations, as well as different defensive positions, and he believes that will only help him force his way into the team.

“I’ve played everywhere along the back four — I’ve played left-back, right-back and either side of the centre backs, I’ve played all positions in a three," he added.

“So I don’t really have a problem. Once I’m on the pitch and enjoying my football that’s all I care about.

“For me as a centre half, I always think I should be able to play the positions around me because knowing those positions makes it easier for me to know what they want from me.