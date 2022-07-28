Wolves striker search: Five British-based players that could fit the bill

Wolves striker search

With Fabio Silva on a season-long loan at Anderlecht, the need for a new forward has gone from pressing to essential.

With their talismanic Mexican frontman recovering, Wolves may need to look to a goalscorer with Premier League experience in the short-term.

Here we look at some options of British-based players that may fit the bill:

1) Emmanuel Dennis - Watford

WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Francisco Trincao of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Emmanuel Dennis of Watford FC during the Premier League match between Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Vicarage Road on September 11, 2021 in Watford, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The Watford striker was one of the few success stories for relegated Watford last season.

The Nigerian international netted ten times for the Hornets and scored six goals in eight games during a prolific two months last October and November.

At 24-years-old, Dennis would suit the Fosun dynamic of signing players with real value and is believed to be available for the right price.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been linked, but Wolves could be an excellent fit for the talented forward.

2) Armando Broja - Chelsea

Armando Broja

While Watford may want a permanent deal for Dennis, a potential loan deal for Broja could suit all parties involved.

Broja returned early from Chelsea's pre-season tour of the United States with the likelihood a deal with West Ham was imminent.

That transfer fell through and The Hammer's went on to complete a £35.5m deal for Italy international Gianluca Scamacca,

A huge hit at Southampton, a Broja loan deal could be the perfect stop-gap to start immediately, compete with Raul and not stunt the growth of Fabio Silva.

3) Maxwel Cornet - Burnley

Maxwel Cornet

Cornet was one of the surprise packages in the Premier League last season.

The Ivory Coast international was a one-man wrecking ball for Burnley scoring six times in ten appearances between September and November.

Niggling injuries and being called away for the African Cup of Nations were a big blow for the Clarets who eventually went down on the final day of the season.

A £17.5m release clause, a former teammate of Nathan Collins and the ability to play anywhere across the front three make a potential signing attractive for Wolves.

4) Liam Delap - Manchester City

Manchester City's Liam Delap during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester..

Experience is certainly something 19-year-old Delap does not have at this stage, but he is already proven to Manchester City how important he is for their future.

Pep Guardiola has blocked countless requests for loan and permanent moves for the striker, but with the arrival of Erlin Haaland, this may be seen as the season to get experience away from Manchester.

If Wolves were to bring two strikers in, with one being more experienced, a Delap loan move could prove to be a very shrewd move indeed.

And the likes of City and Liverpool are always open to loan deals with any success potentially hurting their rivals in the process.

5. Christian Benteke - Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke

Not everyone's cup of tea, but if Wolves are looking for a physical presence upfront to step into Raul's shoes, they could do a lot worse than the Palace striker.

The Belgium international has not been prolific for the Eagles (35 in 162 appearances), but his hold up play is still as good as it gets.

If he can bring into play the likes of Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence and Morgan Gibbs-White behind him, a loan or short term contract could work out for everyone involved.