Anderlecht make loan move for Wolves striker Fabio Silva

Fabio Silva (Getty)

The 19-year-old, who turns 20 in just under two weeks time, was made Wolves' record signing when he made a £35million switch from Porto in September 2020.

His first season at Molineux saw him unexpectedly thrown into the limelight when Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull, meaning Silva was the only first-team striker on the books.

He scored four goals that season, alongside two more for the under-21s against Doncaster in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Last season he struggled for minutes as he played as a back-up to Jimenez, before getting more starts towards the end of the season and impressing in a handful of games – including in the 2-1 home derby win over Villa.

However, Silva failed to find the back of the net in his 26 appearances in 2021/22 and the teenager is now a loan target for the Belgian top flight club, however a deal is yet to be agreed.

Reports suggest that Anderlecht will pay Silva's full salary if a season-long loan can be agreed and that there will be no buy option in the deal.

If he does depart, the opportunity could allow Silva to get goals and regular playing minutes under his belt, for a player Wolves rate highly and has a contract until 2025.

Anderlecht, who were recently managed by former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany before his move to Burnley, finished third last season behind Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Club Brugge.

If he makes the move Silva will be playing under new Anderlecht boss Felice Mazzu – for a club who hold the record for most Belgian top flight titles at 34.

In terms of replacements, Wolves would be likely to bring in another forward.