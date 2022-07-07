Toti Gomes grateful to Wolves teammates

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates with Toti Gomes and team mates (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The young centre-back impressed when he was recalled from his loan at Grasshoppers and thrown straight into Premier League action.

An injury to Romain Saiss – who has since left the club – meant Gomes finished the season in the starting XI and the 23-year-old admits the experienced heads in the club helped coach him through.

"All of them have helped me, but more the guys in my position," he told the Express & Star.

"Coady, Boly, Saiss have all helped me. Whenever I have any doubts I always speak with them to get some help.

"That's why I'm comfortable on the pitch and in training, because of them.

"Since the first day they have been helping me a lot. Especially Coady, he's been helping me a lot with speaking in training and in the games.

"It's not easy sometimes to speak because it's loud, but I think what I'm doing now is also because of them. They are helping me a lot."

The move from the Swiss top flight to the Premier League was a huge step up for Gomes – particularly when you consider he was playing in the Swiss second tier the season before.

But Gomes believes his opportunity has been a result of his hard work and he is now craving more.

"It means a lot for me," he added.

"It's been hard work in training and now I have this opportunity to play in these big stadiums.

"I'm so happy with what I'm achieving but I want some more. There is a lot to improve, but this is the road."

During Gomes' spell out of the first team, after he was recalled, he often played for the under-23s to keep his match fitness sharp.

Unlike other footballers, Gomes' ego does not get in the way and he is happy to play anywhere – just as long as he gets on the pitch.

He said: "It's really good to have some minutes, I just want to play. Everybody wants to play.

"For me, I will always give everything if it's here or with the first team.