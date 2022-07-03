Wolves to receive 20% sell-on for Francisco Trincao

Francisco Trincao (Getty)

Wolves have now confirmed the news that was reported exclusively by the Express & Star on Friday, that they are not taking up the £25million option to sign Trincao permanently from Barcelona at the end of his season-long loan.

The 22-year-old endured a difficult time at Molineux, scoring just three and registering one assist in his 30 games in all competitions.

As a result, the club made the decision not to make him a permanent Wolves player.

Wolves paid around £5.1million in a loan fee and now the Express & Star can reveal that the club will receive 20 per cent of any fee that Barcelona sell him for.

Trincao still has three years left on his deal with the Catalan giants, meaning Wolves could be well placed for a cash windfall if he makes a move away from the Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, the Express & Star understands that there is no impact on or threat to Wolves following the news that owners Fosun have debts racking up to £40billion.

A Financial Times article detailing the debt has left supporters concerned about the Chinese conglomerate’s future ownership of Wolves, but there is no impact expected at the club.

This is due to the philosophy in which Fosun have run Wolves, with a focus on keeping the club self-sufficient and financially independent.

Fosun are eager for Wolves not to be reliant on investment every year and that the club will generate it’s own income – which points to their movements in fashion, Esports and music.

The owners hope this will be for the long-term benefit of the football club and that keeping them well run it will not put their future in doubt.