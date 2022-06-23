Wolves loanees set to return for pre-season ahead of decision on futures

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers battles for possession with Joel Veltman of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at American Express Community Stadium on December 15, 2021 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Those players that were not called up to their national sides for the recent international fixtures will return to Compton next Monday (June 27).

Among that group is expected to be a handful of loan players who have yet to secure their long-term futures.

After Traore's loan spell at Barcelona fizzled out, with the Spanish side unlikely to activate their £29million option to buy the winger, he is likely to return to Wolverhampton next week with just one year remaining on his contract and his future uncertain.

Forgotten strikers Cutrone and Bonatini – who both also have one year remaining on their Wolves deals – are also expected to return for pre-season training.

The Express & Star reported last week that Wolves are hoping to secure a permanent move for Cutrone this week in an effort to recoup some of the £16million they paid for him in 2019, while Bonatini is also unlikely to have any impact on the first team under Bruno Lage and is expected to leave either permanently or on another loan.

A number of youngsters that the club loaned out last season will also be eager to impress when they return to training next week.

Morgan Gibbs-White was offered a new deal after an impressive season at Sheffield United, but his future is yet to be resolved, while Ryan Giles and Dion Sanderson will be two to keep an eye on.

Both players enjoyed success in the first half of the season and switched loan clubs in January before a lacklustre second half to the campaign.

It is understood Lage was particularly impressed with Giles in his brief spell back at Wolves in the winter and is keen to give him an opportunity in pre-season, but another loan for either player is not out of the question.

The players that have been away on international duty are set to arrive at Compton a week later, on July 4.