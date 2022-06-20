Wolves open to selling Ki-Jana Hoever for 'right price'

The Dutch defender has endured a difficult season at Molineux, appearing only 10 times in all competitions, with six of those being starts.
He only featured twice after the turn of the year and last played for Wolves on March 5, when he came off with a hamstring injury in the 25th minute against Crystal Palace.
That injury prevented him from appearing again as he remained an unused substitute in the final games of the season.
Following that home clash with Palace, which Wolves lost 2-0, head coach Bruno Lage called out the youngster for failing to prepare correctly and that his injury was a result of his poor attitude. Towards the end of the campaign Lage said he would be happy to play Hoever again, but that never materialised, and the Express & Star now understands Wolves would be open to moving him on if the right offer was made.
The club would be keen to recoup as much money as possible for a player they paid £9million for in September 2020 and who still has three years left on his deal.
The deal that saw Hoever join from Liverpool means the price could rise to £13.5million with add-ons, while the Merseyside club hold a 15 per cent sell-on clause in the deal. When Hoever joined Wolves he was reportedly attracting interest from Juventus and Atletico Madrid, and despite his limited game time the defender’s stock has not drastically depleted after he was included in the 100-man shortlist for the Golden Boy 2022 award, alongside Wolves team-mate Fabio Silva.