GALLERY: Wolves last ten kits - what comes out on top?

By Jonny Drury

Wolves have launched their new kit for the forthcoming season - in what is a time when fans get excited about what new merchandise they can purchase from the club shop.

What did you think of the 2016/2017 kit?

Kit launches are always hotly anticipated and this was no different.

However - how does the Wolves new strip rank against ones from years gone by.

Check out these last ten kits and let us know which one you think is the best by voting in our poll

Wolves' new strip for the 2022/23 season - Credit: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Last year's kit? Was this your top strip? The 2021/22 kit
What about this one? The 2020/21 strip
Was this one for you? The 2019/20 jersey
Moving onto the more recent kits - the 2018/19 strip
Here are some of the old Wolves squad modelling the 2017/18 strip
The kit Wolves wore back in the 2015/16 campaign
Wolves kit from the 2014/15 campaign
Wolves' kit from their 2013/14 season

Wolves
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

