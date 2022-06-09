Notification Settings

3,000 kids set to roar on England at behind-closed doors Molineux match

England will be roared on by thousands of schoolchildren at Molineux on Saturday despite the Nations League clash against Italy taking place behind closed doors.

England are heading to Molineux
Between 2,000 and 3,000 youngsters will be in attendance due to UEFA rules which permit the FA to give out tickets to children aged 14 and under. One adult is allowed to attend for every 10 children, with tickets given to schools and FA-affiliated clubs.

England were ordered to play the match, the first of two in four days at Molineux, behind closed doors following the violent scenes which marred last summer’s European Championship final at Wembley.

Saturday’s match will be the first time the senior Three Lions men’s team have played at Molineux since 1956. They will also host Hungary on Tuesday night in front of a sold-out crowd.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

