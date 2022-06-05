Steve Bull: Wolves need to do everything to keep Joao Moutinho

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho and Norwich City's Pierre Lees-Melou (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Sunday May 15, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

At 35, he has all the nous to run a game and, more importantly, to bring the best out of other players.

It has been rumoured that he is holding out for a two-year contract and, if that is the case, I’d give it to him.

Obviously clubs will be wary of that type of commitment for a player in his mid-30s but it shows the quality of the player that the likes of Jose Moutinho are still keen to take him to Roma.

It would make sense to me to give him a two-year contract that could be structured in such a way that he could go on to be part of the club’s coaching staff.

He has so much experience at club and international level that he would be an absolute goldmine of information for young players coming through.

You don’t play more than 140 games of international football without having something about you and I think he would be perfect in a player-coach role.

It looks very much like we are going to lose his midfield partner Ruben Neves this summer. If you are going to lose one part of a great partnership, why not keep the other for stability and to help bed in any potential replacement for Neves?

There have been rumours about a possible bid for Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon. At 26, he could be perfect to work alongside Moutinho. We need someone with an engine in there, someone who can get box to box and be the legs in that midfield.

Hopefully, we can get some transfer deals done quickly. I know for Wolves fans it is frustrating that too often our work is done at the back end of the transfer window.

We need to get players in early this time and give them the chance of having a full pre-season working with their new team-mates – and to help fire up the fans.

Scott Sellars said in his Ask Wolves interview that money from player sales should be re-invested in the squad and that’s spot on.