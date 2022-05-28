Wolves defender Nelson Semedo believes Joao Moutinho will stay

Joao Moutinho (Getty)

John Ruddy, Romain Saiss and Fernando Marcal are all set to depart, while Moutinho is currently locked in negotiations over extending his stay.

Bruno Lage has previously said the midfielder wants to stay, and he wants to keep him, and while Semedo says he expects the veteran to stay, he also admits he would like to keep the squad together this summer.

“If I’m honest, I would prefer to keep the players we have here rather than bring in players,” Semedo said.

“Saiss is a great player. We also have Moutinho, who I expect to renew – please!

“Ruben Neves is doing great as well and I don’t know if he’ll stay or leave.

“Of course I’d be happy for them if they leave because they deserve it, but if I have to choose of course I prefer to stay with them because we already know each other and we know how to play.

“But it would be nice as well if they bring in some new players, some good new signings.”

When asked if Moutinho can do a job for Wolves next season, Semedo added: “Of course! He’s almost 36 but he doesn’t look like it.

“How many games did he do this season? Maybe he’s one of the players with more games this season and he’s doing great.

“The age is not important. He’s doing great, he runs, he fights and he helps us a lot. He is an experienced player who helps us a lot and is very important to us.

“Since I’ve known him, he’s a worker with and without the ball. He’s class.

“If he has to go to the floor he does, if he has to jump with someone taller he does. I don’t know where he gets the energy.