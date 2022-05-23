Liverpool 3 Wolves 1 - Player ratings

Pedro Neto celebrates (Getty)

Jose Sa - 7

Sa did not do much wrong during his 45-minute display. He claimed crosses and played a part in the opening goal.

Willy Boly - 8

An impressive display from Boly, who looked back to his best. Good in the air and strong in the tackle, he stopped plenty of attacks.

Conor Coady - 7

The skipper got the wrong side of Mane for the Reds’ first goal but otherwise did well to organise his defence and make some important blocks.

Toti Gomes - 8

A wonderful performance from the young defender who did not look out of his depth.

Jonny Castro Otto - 7

A fairly solid display from Jonny who did well defensively but was unable to get forward much, mainly due to Liverpool’s dominance in possession.

Leander Dendoncker - 6

In his floating role on the right, Dendoncker got forward well but missed one glorious opportunity to make it 2-0.

Ruben Neves - 8

A passing masterclass from Neves who sprayed the ball around effortlessly. He wrestled for control in midfield and won that battle at times.

Joao Moutinho - 7

Moutinho worked extremely hard in difficult circumstances. He did, however, get caught on the ball too often.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7

The wing-back was defensively sound and made an impact in attack in the second half. The youngster has impressed this season.

Pedro Neto - 8

Until he came off in the 22nd minute, Neto was causing Liverpool all sorts of problems. His best display since making his return this season and he took his goal well.

Raul Jimenez - 7

Jimenez held the ball up well and linked with his team-mates, in one of his better displays. His decision making let him down, however, as he spurned several good opportunities.

Substitutes

Hwang Hee-chan (for Neto, 22), 6, John Ruddy (for Sa, 45), 6, Francisco Trincao (for Dendoncker, 90).