Exclusive: Nelson Semedo is focussing on his Wolves future despite lack of contract talks

Nelson Semedo (Getty)

In his second season with the club the 28-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign, before a hamstring tear at the end of April ended his campaign early.

Semedo has one year left on his contract, however Wolves hold a two-year option to extend it, and when asked if he has considered his long-term future, the right-wing-back insisted he is only considering staying at Wolves.

“I’m not thinking about that now, I’m focussed here at Wolves, on my recovery and coming back again to play and try and help my team,” he said.

“To help the club, that’s my feelings. I’m not thinking about the future – my head is here.”

When asked if he has entered any talks with the club over a new deal, Semedo added: “No.”

Some of Wolves’ star players – most notably Ruben Neves – have been linked with high profile moves away this summer.

In a candid exclusive interview with the Express & Star, Semedo admitted a move to an elite club would always be of interest but that he has targets to achieve with Wolves, and he hopes Neves will follow suit.

He said: “Of course, if you have the chance to go to a big club it’s always good, not only for me but for everybody. If Ruben leaves for a great club I will be happy for him.

“Of course I prefer him to stay but I will be happy for him because I know he deserves it. It’s a good step.

“But I am focused here. I’m doing my recovery, I’ll come again, play and fight, to try to help the team.”