Steve Bull: Nuno Espirito Santo still watches Wolves games!

Nuno Espirito Santo. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

It was put back two years because of Covid but Nuno and former goalkeeping coach Rui Barbosa flew over from Porto to Vilamoura to have a couple of games of golf with us and a few beers, it was really nice.

Nuno is absolutely fine and just waiting for something to crop up. He’s enjoying his horses and his golf for the time being.

We spoke about Wolves, but not too much. He watches most of the games that Wolves play and watches a lot of football in general as he monitors for any jobs that come up.

It was a good laugh and we had a chat about Wolves and everything in life.

Back on the pitch, and Wolves need to ensure the season doesn’t fizzle out.

We’ve been saying that for the last few weeks because they’ve been disappointing in the last five or six games. They’ve not been on the ball.

It was a bit embarrassing against Man City. They had the firepower that we missed – that killer touch. It was men against boys to be completely honest.

But we have to dust ourselves down and the game with Norwich is a good opportunity to leave the fans on a high for the final game of the season at Molineux.

Wolves have to be on the front foot from the first whistle. If you want to get the fans behind you for the start of next season, this is the last game for them to cheer you on and for you to show them what you can do.

It should be a goal-fest. Norwich have been struggling recently and we have to take the game to them.

We’re currently goal-shy and we need that hunger back up front. Take your chances – don’t lose confidence, you have to thrive on it.