West Brom win Black Country derby PL Cup final in dramatic penalty shoot-out

Ethan Ingram of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a penalty to make it 5-4 after penalty shoot out during the West Bromwich Albion U23 v Wolverhampton Wanderers U23: Premier League Cup Final at The Hawthorns on May 13, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion's under-23s won the Premier League Cup after beating rivals Wolves on penalties.

In what was a thrilling final played in front of more than 7,000 fans at The Hawthorns, the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes.

In the end, though, it was the young Baggies who secured the local bragging rights following an epic penalty shoot-out.

Both teams missed numerous spot-kicks as the shoot-out went to sudden death.

But in the end Ethan Ingram went on to win it for the Baggies.

Quevin Castro of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the West Bromwich Albion U23 v Wolverhampton Wanderers U23: Premier League Cup Final at The Hawthorns on May 13, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion's side featured eight players who grew up within 15 miles of The Hawthorns, with Ted Cann (Manchester), Ethan Ingram (Gloucester) and Quevin Castro (East Anglia) the only exceptions.

Wolves, meanwhile, included £4.5million Colombian recruit Yerson Mosquera with their global team also featuring players from Denmark, Holland and Spain.

In what was an entertaining first-half, it was the men in gold and black who dominated the ball.

It was Albion, though, who opened the scoring with a well worked goal that started with left wing-back Zac Ashworth playing the ball out to Tom Fellows on the right.

He then beat his man before sending in a cross which Castro converted from close range.

Wolves continued to dominate possession from that point with the young Baggies content to sit-back and counter.

Lee Harkin heads home to make it 1-1 at West Brom in the PL Cup Final (Getty Images)

On the half-hour, though, the visitor's pressure told with Hugo Bueno sending in a cross which Harkin headed in from close range.

The second-half proved more cagey. Luke Cundle and Joe Hodge had decent chances for Wolves.

Baggies keeper Ted Cann also made a smart stop to deny Dexter Lembikisa.

In extra time Wolves thought they had won when Hugo Bueno netted a brilliant individual goal.

Hugo Bueno fires home to make it 2-1 to Wolves in the PL Cup Final at West Brom (Getty Images)

First, the Spaniard did brilliantly to trick his way past Ethan Ingram and enter the box. And he then drilled an unstoppable low drive across goal and into the corner.

It seemed as though that would be the winner.

But in the 110th minute Albion pulled level when Ashworth sent in a long throw which Taylor flicked on. Mo Faal then acrobatically turned the ball in from close range.

The game then went to spot-kicks with keepers Ted Cann and Andreas Sondergaard both making brilliant, and crucial, saves.

But in the end Albion secured the bragging rights with Ingram netting the crucial spot-kick.

Albion (3-4-3): Cann, Hall (Williams 117), Taylor, Nguepissi, Ingram, Teixeira, Andrews, Ashworth, Fellows (Richards 70), Faal, Castro (Malcolm 81).