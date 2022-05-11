Wolves v Man city preview: Romain Saiss could be nearing the end of his Wolves career

Romain Saiss. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

The defender, who has spent six years with Wolves, has been offered a new contract ahead of his current deal expiring in the summer.

However, the 32-year-old has said his future is ‘more or less’ decided and that his future lies ‘more away than staying’ at the club.

Tonight’s game with Manchester City could be one of his last in a Wolves shirt and fitness coach Carlos Cachada believes he will be sorely missed if he does depart.

“We’re talking about a special player with six years at the club,” Cachada said.

“He gives everything for the club and is a good character to be around.

“A top player. Every team will miss this kind of player but lets see how things go and how the season finishes and then we’ll take the decision.

“It’s always important to have these kind of players around. It helps a lot with his team-mates.

“A part of his knowledge and quality, if you have this kind of character it helps the atmosphere you can create for your group.”

However, Saiss’ fitness is being assessed after the defender came off with a knock at the weekend against Chelsea.

Cachada added: “We’ll still waiting for updates on Saiss, so I hope we will have more news about him.

“He has some inflammation on his knee. He’s had it before so it’s nothing new for him.

“He needs to understand if he’s capable or not for the next game.”

Meanwhile, City have defensive concerns of their own after Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias were all ruled out for the rest of the season. Nathan Ake is also a doubt for the game meaning Aymeric Laporte could be their only fit centre-back – but Cachada is still expecting a difficult test.

He said: “Ake’s a doubt so they’ll potentially have one or two centre-backs but if he doesn’t play Fernandinho can play as a centre-back. He’s played there before and knows the role.

“To be fair they’re still a top team, whether they have one centre-back or two.

“The way they play, the way they press, it’s still difficult.

“Yes, it can be a target, but he’s a top player and knows the role. He played several games (there) last season.

“I don’t think he’s a weakness. The manager plans in general, not just because they might have one centre-back.”

Back under the lights at Molineux, Wolves will need a positive result to keep any slim hopes of Europe alive and the fitness coach hopes the fans can make the difference

Cachada said: “Playing at home is always better. If you have the fans behind you, it’s much better.