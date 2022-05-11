What channel is Wolves vs Man City? Kick-off time, TV details and team news

Wolves players celebrate with the travelling supporters after snatching a 2-2 draw at the death against Chelsea

Wolves could have a say in the Premier League title race when they host table-toppers Man City on Wednesdsay night.

After Liverpool's 2-1 win at Aston Villa yesterday, the two sides are currently level on 86 points, with City on top due to their +3 goal difference over the Anfield side.

Wolves will not be prepared to just lie down for Pep Guardiola's side, and will be hoping to return to winning ways after going winless in four matches. They will however, be buoyed by their brilliant comeback from two-goals down to draw 2-2 away to Chelsea last time out.

With this being Wolves' penultimate home fixture of the season, Bruno Lage will be demanding his players give their all despite their European aspirations wearing thin with just three games to go.

A win would see Wolves move to within two points of seventh places West Ham United with two games to go, so a win against City, though a tough task, would prove vital in them sneaking into the European places late on.

Pep's City arrive in fantastic form domestically with a run of nine unbeaten in the league.

After their dramatic Champions League exit against Real Madrid last week, City returned to winning ways with a five-star performance defeating Newcastle United 5-0 on the weekend.

Also, with the announcement yesterday that Man City would be buying one of the hottest prospects in European football, Erling Haaland from Dortmund, victory would cap off an exciting few days for the side.

Man City won the reverse fixture 1-0 after Raul Jimenez was sent-off in bizarre circumstances.

What time is Wolves vs Man City?

Wolves vs Man City kicks off at 8.15PM, and is one of four Premier League fixtures being played tonight.

Where to follow Wolves vs Man City

The match will be shown on Sky Sports' Main Event and Premier League channels.

For those without Sky Sports, live commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Team news

Wolves could welcome back Daniel Podence, who has been sidelined for a month.

Max Kilman and Nelson Semedo have both been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, and they will be soon begin their recoveries to return for the start of next season.

Manchester City have several problems at the back, after revealing on Sunday that Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker will all miss the run-in, which may prove costly for Pep.

Guardiola has suggested pre-match that either Fernandinho or Rodri could partner Aymeric Laporte at centre-back.

Next fixture

Next up for Wolves is Norwich City at the Molineux Stadium, which will be their final home game of the season.