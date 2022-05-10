Young stars turn out for Wolves Foundation activity sessions

Youngsters enjoyed the sessions. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Members of the squad turned out for the Wolves Foundation events which aim to unite the club and the community, with three stars being heavily involved.

Midfielder Luke Cundle, forward Chem Campbell and defender Toti have each made their debut this season under head coach Bruno Lage.

John Ruddy with the youngsters. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Toti, 23, who made his debut against Southampton in January, joined Daniel Podence at West Park for Premier League Kicks – a project which uses the power of football and sport to inspire young people in some of the most high-need areas across the country.

He said: "It was amazing to be out there in the good weather at the park meeting the kids and having some fun. It is really important for Wolves to have this connection with the fans and to see the happiness in their faces."

Meanwhile midfielder Luke Cundle and forward Chem Campbell joined experienced goalkeeper John Ruddy at a soccer school session at the Foundation Arena at Aldersley, joining young players in training matches as well as answering their questions.

Luke Cundle with the youngsters. Photo: Dave Bagnall

On visiting the soccer school, Campbell, 19, whose Premier League bow came recently as a substitute at Newcastle, explained: "It’s the best thing just to get out and play football and remember going to sessions like this when I was growing up, maybe aged six or seven.

"It was good to get along to one of the soccer schools. I probably haven’t seen an event like this since I went along as a kid so it’s brilliant to come along and see everyone having fun.

"I think it is important as a player to try and show some love in the community and the love that the fans show everyone on a match day and in the week."

Goalkeeper John Ruddy sits down with the youngsters. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Wolves’ official training wear partner, Royal Caribbean, showed its own support for the Foundation by making a generous donation to finance training bibs which can also be used again at future soccer schools as well as gift bags for all participants.

Cundle, who turns 20 this week, and has made three Premier League appearances this season, including two starts, added: “It was great to get along to the soccer school and I got myself a bib and started playing with one of the teams.

"I would have gone along to camps like this when I was younger and I really enjoyed it. It is important for us to go to these visits.

Luke Cundle with the youngsters. Photo: Dave Bagnall

"When I was younger, I would look up to the more experienced players like John (Ruddy) who is here today and it’s really good to get involved."

The club’s technical director Scott Sellars has highlighted engaging with the community as a key area for any player’s off the field development.

“Football clubs play such a pivotal role in the life of a community and Wolves Foundation do such fantastic work in so many different areas,” said Sellars.

“As staff and players we have a responsibility to support those projects as much as possible, and it’s a responsibility we relish and enjoy.

“There are many people at Wolves working extremely hard to develop our young talents as people as well as players, and highlighting their role as ambassadors for the football club.

“It is always satisfying to see the young players joining their senior counterparts in representing the club so positively, and ensures we are developing strong and rounded personalities as well as talented footballers.”

Conor Coady and Anna Price, the respective men and women’s team captains, are both ambassadors of Wolves Foundation, while players throughout the club are regular attendees at Foundation sessions.