Dave Edwards: Wolves desperately need some fresh blood in team

Conor Coady (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

I felt this was a really important game for Wolves but it had to be their poorest performance of the season.

It’s a crying shame that it’s another missed opportunity. The last three defeats have been very lacklustre from start to finish.

Brighton started on top and Wolves never really got back into the game. You’d expect a big reaction at half-time but it didn’t come and Brighton came out quicker, extended their lead and it was done and dusted.

Bruno Lage is looking a frustrated figure on the sidelines and it feels like the squad in this last couple of months looks stagnated and needs quite a few outgoings and more incomings that will push this squad on, like they did before the first year back in the Premier League.

Adding one or two in, and younger players, will not be enough for Wolves to close the gap this time.

They’ve over-achieved this year and if they don’t invest now and try and keep some key players, they might start to go backwards.

They’re in such a good position that it would be a real shame if they became another bottom half Premier League team. It will be tougher next year to finish in the top half and Wolves really need to invest and add some fresh faces.

They need a spark. We were all hoping that would be Neto when he got back fully fit and I’m now hoping he’ll be like a new signing next year.

Wolves need someone to light the team up, like Hwang when he first came in, but he has since plateaued. It needs some real quality adding.

The defence has been very good again this year but you can’t ask them to keep a clean sheet every week in the Premier League to get results.

Lage is trying to improve the team in attack and they are playing high up the pitch, so you have to think now, is it the personnel he has?

Adama going has hurt the team – I didn’t think it would but they have missed his spark.

Raul Jimenez looks a shadow of himself from his first two seasons at Wolves and it’s a big ask to bring Fabio in.

You have to feel for him. His goal record isn’t good but he isn’t getting a lot of chances.

In this Wolves team you have to be good at creating your own opportunities to score goals and they need a bit more from all of those forward positions.

Chopping and changing from two up front and three up front hasn’t helped either, there’s no continuity.

Lage will need Fosun to believe in him to take Wolves to the next level. He looks very frustrated and if he doesn’t feel the players at his disposal are good enough to create chances and score goals in the way he wants to, he will need Fosun to invest in that squad.

I’m not sure they will at this moment in time but Lage will need that to be a success at Wolves. I think he has good ideas and will improve as a coach next year but the key is personnel and that will be huge for Wolves in the summer.

He’s had a year to look at everyone and give them a fair chance to know what he has and what he needs to add and get rid of.

At the start of the season most Wolves fans would have taken top 10 but they are very lucky now to be at the stage where they can take the next step – but it will take a bit of investment.

In such an uncertain financial world it will be very interesting to see if Fosun do it, but Lage will need it. By August we’ll know how much faith the board have in Lage, it will be a crucial window.

It’s important they finish the season strong and if they can get into Europe that will be amazing. It’s another way to attract players next year and it’s something they should be going for.

There’s not much hope they can make Europe with the upcoming fixtures, but while it’s still possible you have to play for every single point.

They have really tough games coming up but that’s when, in the past, Wolves have put in their biggest and best performances.

Lets hope they can do that again. It’s all about taking that optimism into next year – if the last three games had been Newcastle, Burnley and Brighton then there wouldn’t have been a lot of optimism going into next season.