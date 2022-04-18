Confident Toti Gomes eager for Wolves return

Toti Gomes (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

After a surprising recall from his loan at Grasshoppers in January, Gomes impressed in three Wolves appearances and stayed with the club beyond the transfer window.

Last month he was rewarded with a contract extension until 2027 and Gomes is determined to earn his next chance for the first team.

“I’m still waiting again for my opportunity,” he told the Express & Star.

“I will always keep working hard and this is just the beginning. I don’t want to stay here, I want more.

“My confidence is really good now but I have to keep working hard.

“It’s just the beginning and I don’t want to stay just here, I want more and more.

“There’s still some games until the end of the season.I am happy always. I want to keep growing up and learn with them.”

Head coach Bruno Lage put faith in Gomes to give him his unexpected Premier League debut against Southampton on January 15.

And Gomes has been full of praise for his manager and how he has helped him develop.

He added: “He’s been really good. I didn’t know him personally and only from his work in Portugal, but he’s a really good coach.

“I’m enjoying working with him and his staff.