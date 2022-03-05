Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'What a shambles!' Wolves fans furious at shocking defeat to Crystal Palace - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Last Updated:

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following tehe 2-0 defeat to Palace at Molineux.

Wolves fans
Wolves fans

The hosts failed to retain possession or create any meaningful chances as numerous individual errors handed Palace the game on a silver platter.

First, Jean-Philippe Mateta bundled home a soft opening goal before Max Kilman scythed down Jeffrey Schlupp in the box for a stonewall penalty.

Wilfried Zaha stepped up and smashed it home to hand Palace a deserved 2-0 lead, which they took into the break.

Wolves marginally improved in the second half but still struggled to break down a stubborn Palace defence.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News