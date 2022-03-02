Wolves fans can watch FA Youth Cup semi-final for free

Oliver Tipton of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FA Youth Cup Quarter Final match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion at Molineux (Getty)

In what will be Wolves’ first semi-final in the youth competition since 2005, all supporters can attend the game at Old Trafford for free on Wednesday, March 9, with kick-off at 7pm.

Wolves fans are being asked to pay £3 for coach travel, which will be donated to the Feed Our Pack project.

Travel tickets can be booked by visiting tickets.wolves.co.uk, while match tickets can be secured by visiting Manchester United’s ticket page.

Once on the page to purchase tickets for the fixture, Wolves supporters should click on the ‘I have a promo code’ option in the top right corner, enter ‘FAYC-WOLVES’ into the promotion code box and click ‘find seats’ before following the on-screen prompts to select seats and finalise the transaction.

Wolves’ general manager of commercial operations, Vinny Clark, said: “We have all been gripped by our under-18s’ run to semi-final of the FA Youth Cup and it will be brilliant for all of the young players if our supporters take advantage of this offer of subsidised travel to Old Trafford.

“Not only that, but all the funds will be donated towards the Feed Our Pack initiative, which is doing outstanding work in providing for those in need across our community.

“It’s not often that the academy players get the chance to play in one of the biggest stadiums in the country with the opportunity of reaching the final of a major competition – something we haven’t done as a club since 1976, and with travel and entry to the match costing just £3, we urge supporters to book their place early so not to miss out.”