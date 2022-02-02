Notification Settings

Wolves fans not required to present Covid pass upon Molineux entry

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished:

Wolves have announced supporters who attend matches at Molineux will no longer be required to present a Covid pass as a condition of entry, following the Government’s easing of Plan B restrictions.

Molineux (Photo by Sam Bagnall - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).
In line with new Premier League guidance, proof of a Covid-19 vaccination or a negative lateral flow test will not need to be shown for this weekend's clash with Norwich City and beyond.

Despite the easing of restrictions, fans are still being urged to follow public health guidance to keep safety at a premium on a matchday.

Supporters are strongly encouraged to take a lateral flow test ahead of a game and not to travel should any Covid-19 symptoms occur

Face coverings are also still advised in indoor and crowded areas.

