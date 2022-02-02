Notification Settings

Barcelona intend to buy £29m Traore

By Matt Maher

Barcelona president Joan Laporta claims it is their intention to buy Adama Traore from Wolves this summer.


Adama Traore

Traore has returned to Barca on loan for the rest of the season, with the Catalan club having the option to make the deal permanent for a fee of around £29million.

Laporta has confirmed that will ultimately depend on the 26-year-old’s performances but the hope is he will excel back at his boyhood club.

Traore is understood to have agreed to a relatively modest salary should the transfer be made permanent.

Laporta said: “Our plan is to trigger that clause. It’s on him – he made a great effort (on salary) to play here at Barcelona.

“It’s a free option, not obligatory, for either parties. There are fixed amounts and at the end of the season we will sit down with Adama and his representatives and I wish that we exercise this option.”

Traore, who was unveiled at the Camp Nou yesterday, said: “I want to thank Joan Laporta for making this deal happen, as well as my family and the entire staff that have followed me on my journey.

“I will give it my all so that all Barca fans will be proud of me. I am very happy to return back home.”

