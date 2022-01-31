Wolves midfielder Bruno Jordao joins Grasshoppers on loan

Bruno Jordao (Getty)

The 23-year-old featured off the bench in Wolves' FA Cup win over Sheffield United earlier this month after a long spell on the sidelines following a serious knee injury that he sustained while on-loan at Portuguese side Famalicao last season.

Since returning from the knock Jordao has built up his fitness and played a handful of games for the under-23s. He has also trained regularly with the first team and made the bench for several Premier League games.

But the midfielder will now spend the rest of the season in the Swiss top flight with Wolves' unofficial feeder club Grasshoppers, in order to get regular first team minutes.

Matt Jackson, Wolves’ strategic player marketing manager, said: “The plan for Bruno is to get regular game time having overcome a pretty nasty injury last year.

“During the last few months, he’s had a lot of top-quality training with the first team group and a couple of games for the under-23s to help him build his fitness back up, but now he’s ready to go and experience a consistent run of games at senior level.