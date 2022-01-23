Brentford 1 Wolves 2 – Player ratings

Ruben Neves. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 8

An unflappable force, Sa cannot be unnerved. He held his own under pressure and claimed the ball well from crosses and set pieces.

Max Kilman - 8

Another solid display from Kilman which is the norm. He did make one or two small errors in the first half, but Wolves were fortunately not punished.

Conor Coady - 8

Coady fell short on positioning in some early moments of the game but regained his composure and had an excellent second half.

Toti Gomes - 7

Gomes was shaky from the start but grew into the game as it progressed. He deserves credit for his perseverance.

Nelson Semedo - 9

Semedo is the figure of consistency at the moment and has come on leaps and bounds this season.

Ruben Neves - 9

Another vintage Neves display complete with a vintage long-range goal. His finish was superb.

Joao Moutinho - 9

Moutinho seemingly gets better with age. He was spellbinding again and covered every blade of grass. His energy levels are incredible.

Leander Dendoncker - 8

Wolves’ full squad is stepping up to the plate and Dendoncker potentially had his best game of the season so far. He worked well in his role as a box-to-box midfielder, winning plenty of tackles and getting forward.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 8

Offensively Ait-Nouri was not quite as effective, but defensively he was brilliant. He has vastly improved that part of his game.

Fabio Silva - 7

Silva worked extremely hard for the team and is proving that he deserves more minutes. Unfortunately he did not get many clear chances.

Daniel Podence - 7

Podence linked up well with Silva but was unable to get too many opportunities on goal. He kept the team ticking over and is in confident mood.

Substitutes

Adama Traore (for Silva, 75), 7, Francisco Trincao (for Podence, 92).