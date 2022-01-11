Dave Edwards: It’s time to take the money and let misfiring Adama run

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore

Back in the summer, I wrote in this column that I didn’t think £40million would be enough to tempt the board to sell.

Now we’re reading reports he could leave for £20million – with Tottenham understood to be keen.

My mind has changed two or three times this season when it comes to what I think would be best for Wolves.

On the one hand, I think Adama gives you something no other player in the world can give you.

He can turn defence into attack so quickly. And football is a spectator sport, fans pay good money to watch their team and he is a player who can get you off your seat.

But his contract expires in 18 months’ time. His value is only going to go down.

And things haven’t really worked out for him this season. If you look at all the players since Bruno Lage has come in, I think every one of them has improved – with the exception of Adama.

Something just isn’t clicking.

He is always a player that has divided fans – he is Jekyll and Hyde.

And we saw that against Manchester United.

I think his first touch was putting the ball out for a goal-kick.

But then he goes on to get the assist for that brilliant Joao Moutinho goal.

With the way Daniel Podence is playing, though, Wolves don’t have to rely on Traore anymore.

And we’ve also got the return of Pedro Neto to look forward to.

For me, Traore is now at his best when he is used as an impact player from the bench.

If he moves to a so-called bigger club, that is how I believe they will use him because they all have top, top, wingers.

But I also think that is now his best role for Wolves.

I’m sure Adama wouldn’t be happy with that – he’ll want to play every minute of every game.

But if he is going to be an impact player, he knows he’ll get more money at one of the so-called bigger sides.

Lage has said if it’s right for Wolves, then Traore could leave.

Maybe that time has come.

Finally this week I want to talk about the FA Cup win over Sheffield United – and I’ve got to admit I’m getting excited.

I still think about the semi-final loss to Watford three years ago.

I was at Wembley that day as a fan with my brother, his kids and my son.

It was an amazing day out and when Raul Jimenez scored to make it 2-0, I didn’t see Watford getting back into it.

I honestly believe this year, though, we are in with a chance of going all the way. We’ll need a bit of luck and a few of the big boys to get knocked out early or focus their attention on the Champions League.

But what makes me hopeful is that we are in a strong position in the league.

We don’t have to look over our shoulders and worry about relegation. The FA Cup is a competition we can really concentrate on.

The club has been on such a remarkable journey over the past five or six years.

And getting to the final of the FA Cup would be a fantastic next step.

As a manager, Lage will be thinking this a competition that – if he won it – would see him go down in history.