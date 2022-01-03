Notification Settings

'Joao Moutinho!!! He loves the vinoooo!' Wolves fans elated after Manchester United battering! VIDEO

By Nathan Judah

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-0 win at Manchester United.

Wolves fans
Wolves fans

Cheered on by the loud away support, Wolves dominated from start to finish in the first 45 and were left ruing their missed chances.

They were energetic in midfield and sharp in attack as they consistently fed the ball out wide and put United’s defenders in one-on-one situations, but David De Gea stood firm in goal and Wolves could not take advantage.

In the second half United settled and should have scored through a glorious Bruno Fernandes chance that crashed the crossbar.

But in the 83rd minute Wolves finally took the lead from a delightful edge of the box Moutinho strike to give them a deserved victory.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

