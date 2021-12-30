Wolves star Ruben Neves: I have grown to love Wolverhampton

Ruben Neves (Getty)

Since joining the club in 2017, Neves has become a fan favourite and has helped propel Wolves into the Premier League and Europa League.

This season they currently sit eighth in the league and are harbouring some hopes of another push for European football.

Although Neves insists the players are not discussing that possibility, he hopes he can represent the club on the biggest stage.

“We’ll see. But we don’t like to set out too many hopes,” he said via Portuguese sports outlet Record.

“I think we’re doing a fantastic job and we will continue to think game by game, how we have done until now and evolve even more.

“We have a young squad that needs to gain further experience but it would be perfect because I have grown to love Wolverhampton, it is a club that is very present inside me which is how it should be.”

Neves previously played in the Champions League with Porto over three seasons before joining Wolves.

The 24-year-old is consistently linked with a move away from Molineux and although he admits he misses playing in the Champions League, he goes on to say he would love to take Wolves into the prestigious competition.

He said: “Yes (I miss it), a lot.

“I think any player that plays Champions League football and then spends a few years without competing in it will miss it.

“It’s a nice tournament to be part of, of course I miss it. It’s a tournament every player wants to play in.

“Being able to play in the Champions League and being able to compete against all the clubs is probably the main goal of every player, and for me it’s no different.

“Fortunately I was able to compete in the Champions League for three years with FC Porto and we did a brilliant and remarkable campaign but I do miss stepping out on the pitch and hearing the tournament’s anthem.”

Neves added: “I think that if I was to return to playing in the Champions League with Wolves, it would be one of the highest points in my career, because of the love I have for the club, for the city and the fans – I think it would just be perfect.”

Neves has enjoyed a good campaign so far under new manager Bruno Lage, who has given the midfielder a new lease of life.

Lage and his staff have settled well into life in the Black Country and Neves believes it is the club’s welcoming nature that has helped them to a positive start to the season.

“It’s going well. Wolves is a club that is very welcoming,” he said.

“Every player or new coach, anyone that arrives at the club for whatever position will feel at home because we have a very good working group.

“I’m not just saying this because I’m a player here but I say it because it’s the reality. Anybody that comes here, whether they’re a player, staff, a cooking chef, everyone is very welcome and likes to work here.

“We have a spectacular group because the club is ambitious and that gives us a big motivation to work. Having said that, I don’t think Lage had any problems adapting to Wolves.