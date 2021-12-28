Dave Edwards: Jonny Otto's return would be a huge bonus for Wolves

Jonny Castro Otto

Hopefully Wolves can get a good couple months out of him, but it will take time.

You can’t underestimate how big a miss he has been for this Wolves team. They’ve never quite replaced him.

They’ve had Vinagre, Marcal and Ait-Nouri, who has done very well and will be a top player, but none of them come near the level Jonny was hitting consistently for Wolves.

The back-to-back knee injuries will have been a real blow for him personally, but also for Wolves who haven’t been able to replace him with the same quality.

It’s a bit like Matt Doherty on the other side. Nelson Semedo has come in with a huge reputation and is a good player, but the wing-backs are so key to the way they play and I don’t think they are as strong in those positions as when they had Jonny and Matt Doherty in the team.

Wolves will be delighted to see Jonny closing in on a return and he deserves a bit of luck.

As a club Wolves have been so lucky in recent years with hardly any injuries and it gave the illusion that a small squad is OK.

In reality, that was a very unique time. As good as the medical staff are, you will pick up injuries and Wolves have felt the force of that.

Pedro Neto has been a massive miss – you can’t underestimate how good he was when he was playing.

They need a bigger squad and they need to make January additions in central defence.

They’ve played with three central defenders all year and luckily they have all stayed fit, allowing someone like Max Kilman to become a regular and deservedly keep his place.

But Bruno Lage will want other options to bring in. Romain Saiss is going away with Morocco, Willy Boly has never got to full fitness this year and is out again.

One, if not two, centre-backs could come in. They need to get a more experienced defender in to help the cause.

I also think they need another midfielder. Neves and Moutinho are very technical and Dendoncker is a little bit different, but he’s not hit the levels to make Wolves a better team.

They could look to bring in a more powerful midfielder who can break into the box and carry the ball.

Bringing in Hwang Hee-chan was important and has added another dimension to how Wolves attack, but he’s now out so do they want to get another forward player? It’s a difficult one.

Looking forward to the next game, Romain Saiss being available is great news.

He has been excellent all season but has hit particularly good form recently, so he’ll be a miss when he does go.

But him playing that Manchester United game is very important because it’s a game that Wolves can go and win – it’s not like playing the same Manchester United as my time in the Premier League.

To do that, they need a good defensive base with Romain Saiss.

Lage will also want more time to plan if they are to bring in a new centre-back and Saiss playing allows them to do that, or work more with whoever may fill in – whether that’s Dendoncker, Marcal or Hoever.

Saiss playing that game means they do not have to rush or fill in a gap. Recently they have enjoyed playing in a 3-5-2 so if Dendoncker moved to the back three, they would miss him in midfield.