Wolves 0 Liverpool 1 - Player ratings

Raul Jimenez. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 8

The goalkeeper did not deserve to concede. He made some important saves and aside from his one moment of madness and the mix-up with Saiss, he impressed.

Max Kilman - 8

Kilman is a man mountain who won every interception, every aerial and ground duel and was superb.

Conor Coady - 8

Another stellar performance from Coady who made one incredible goal line block and commanded his line well.

Romain Saiss - 7

Although he made a couple mistakes, Saiss was fairly solid. Not his best, but not his worst.

Nelson Semedo - 5

Unfortunately Semedo struggled. Defensively he allowed Mane and Robertson to get beyond him too often and he gave the ball away regularly. He also offered little going forward.

Leander Dendoncker - 7

Dendoncker did well against a world class opposition midfield. A useful anchor in front of the defence, he also broke forward an offered an option.

Ruben Neves - 7

A tidy display from Neves who made big tackles, useful interceptions and sweeping passes.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 8

Arguably Wolves’ man-of-the-match, the wing-back dealt superbly with Salah and also offered an attacking threat, particularly in the first half.

Adama Traore - 7

As Wolves’ biggest attacking threat, Traore had the Liverpool defence squirming.

Raul Jimenez - 6

Certainly a better display than in mid-week, but Jimenez again struggled to make a big impact inside the box. His link-up play was better, however, and he worked as hard as ever.

Hwang Hee-chan - 6

Hwang has gone slightly off the boil in the last few games and is not making the desired impact in the final third. He must take chances a bit quicker and stop delaying.

Substitutes

Joao Moutinho (for Hwang, 79), Francisco Trincao (for Traore, 88), Ki-Jana Hoever (for Ait-Nouri, 92).