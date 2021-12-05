Wolves 0 Liverpool 1 - Player ratings

Jose Sa - 8
The goalkeeper did not deserve to concede. He made some important saves and aside from his one moment of madness and the mix-up with Saiss, he impressed.
Max Kilman - 8
Kilman is a man mountain who won every interception, every aerial and ground duel and was superb.
Conor Coady - 8
Another stellar performance from Coady who made one incredible goal line block and commanded his line well.
Romain Saiss - 7
Although he made a couple mistakes, Saiss was fairly solid. Not his best, but not his worst.
Nelson Semedo - 5
Unfortunately Semedo struggled. Defensively he allowed Mane and Robertson to get beyond him too often and he gave the ball away regularly. He also offered little going forward.
Leander Dendoncker - 7
Dendoncker did well against a world class opposition midfield. A useful anchor in front of the defence, he also broke forward an offered an option.
Ruben Neves - 7
A tidy display from Neves who made big tackles, useful interceptions and sweeping passes.
Rayan Ait-Nouri - 8
Arguably Wolves’ man-of-the-match, the wing-back dealt superbly with Salah and also offered an attacking threat, particularly in the first half.
Adama Traore - 7
As Wolves’ biggest attacking threat, Traore had the Liverpool defence squirming.
Raul Jimenez - 6
Certainly a better display than in mid-week, but Jimenez again struggled to make a big impact inside the box. His link-up play was better, however, and he worked as hard as ever.
Hwang Hee-chan - 6
Hwang has gone slightly off the boil in the last few games and is not making the desired impact in the final third. He must take chances a bit quicker and stop delaying.
Substitutes
Joao Moutinho (for Hwang, 79), Francisco Trincao (for Traore, 88), Ki-Jana Hoever (for Ait-Nouri, 92).
Subs not used: Ruddy, Bueno, Cundle, Campbell, Podence, Silva.