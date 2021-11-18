Nuno Espirito Santo pictured on Wolverhampton return

Nuno with (L-R) Sharanjit Singh, bar and grill owner Bahader Shergill and Parminder Shergill

The former Wolves boss was pictured in The Angel Inn, in Bilston, on Wednesday night in a planned visit.

Nuno visited the bar and grill on several occasions when he was Wolves manager and has now returned almost three weeks since he was sacked as head coach at Tottenham Hotspur.

He spent a couple hours at the venue and was happy to pose for pictures with Wolves fans that approached him.