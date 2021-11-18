Nuno Espirito Santo pictured on Wolverhampton return

By Liam Keen

Nuno Espirito Santo has made a surprising return to Wolverhampton after being spotted in a local bar and grill.

Nuno with (L-R) Sharanjit Singh, bar and grill owner Bahader Shergill and Parminder Shergill
The former Wolves boss was pictured in The Angel Inn, in Bilston, on Wednesday night in a planned visit.

Nuno visited the bar and grill on several occasions when he was Wolves manager and has now returned almost three weeks since he was sacked as head coach at Tottenham Hotspur.

He spent a couple hours at the venue and was happy to pose for pictures with Wolves fans that approached him.

The Angel Inn has also hosted several Wolves players and executive chairman Jeff Shi, who visited earlier this year.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

