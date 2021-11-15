Bruno Lage: Yerson Mosquera ‘will bounce back’

Yerson Mosquera (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 20-year-old Colombian is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained just nine minutes into September’s Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham, his debut in English football following a £4.5million summer move from Nacional.

Mosquera, who underwent surgery, is making good progress in his recovery but not expected back training until January at the earliest.

Yet Lage insists the youngster remains upbeat, explaining: “He’s recovering. In this year, no (he won’t play) but next year he can start training.

“He’s a fantastic boy. Every day he has a happy face and it’s good for us to see.”

Defensive strength in depth is set to become an issue for Lage and Wolves toward the end of next month, when Romain Saiss and Willy Boly are both set to depart ahead of the African Cup of Nations.

The latter, yet to feature in the Premier League this season, played 90 minutes for Ivory Coast in their 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Mozambique on Saturday.