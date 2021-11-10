Young Wolves downed as they exit EFL Trophy

John Ruddy of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)

The Wolves youngsters had goalkeeper John Ruddy in their ranks to offer some experience but he was under pressure from the start, pulling off a fine save to deny an early effort from J’Neil Bennett.

Crewe went in front on 13 minutes, however, through Mikael Mandron with a well-worked goal. Shortly afterwards, Crewe hit the bar and the post after smart team moves.

Mandron then claimed his second of the night with a headed goal from an inch-perfect cross.

Wolves’ youngsters improved in the second half and pushed for a breakthrough, with Chem Campbell long-range effort going over the bar.