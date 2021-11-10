Wolves boss Bruno Lage checks on loan players

Bruno Lage (Getty/Wolves)

Ryan Giles, Dion Sanderson, Connor Ronan and Austin Samuels are all currently back at Compton Park working alongside a reduced first-team squad.

The move gives Lage and his coaching staff the chance to run the rule over the quartet, while also boosting numbers with the majority of senior players away on international duty.

Boss Lage explained: “We will try to work a little bit with some of the guys that are out on loan.

“We will look at the players that can come and work a little bit with us, to get better.

“We will continue to work on these kind of things and also individual things. There are little things they can improve. We don’t have a game but we will work hard.”

Wolves keep a close eye on the progress of all players out on loan but believe bringing senior prospects back for a few days offers the chance to assess their progress close-up. All have returned with the agreement of the clubs they have been loaned to for the current season, none of whom are scheduled to play during the international break.